VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00010602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $2.30 million and $1,591.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VAULT has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.97 or 0.07345048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.36 or 0.99217423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00802146 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 447,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

