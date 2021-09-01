Vector Acquisition (VACQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vector Acquisition (NASDAQ:VACQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Vector Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vector Acquisition stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

