Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Vector Group worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,559,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the first quarter worth about $3,090,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VGR stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.13. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. Research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

