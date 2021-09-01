Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $29,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 33.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $333.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,229. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.22, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

