Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $464-466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.75 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.82. 941,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,754. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.73. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.06.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

