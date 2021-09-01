Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.830-1.835 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Shares of VEEV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.82. 941,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,754. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.06.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

