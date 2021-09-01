Veles (VLS) Price Hits $0.0633 on Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 43.3% higher against the US dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $81,582.43 and approximately $58.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.95 or 0.07779781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $649.65 or 0.01332860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00373731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00138905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00620516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00379497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00351753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006080 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,824 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,151 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

