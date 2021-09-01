VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 29,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

VEON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

VEON stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. FMR LLC increased its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in VEON by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VEON by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after buying an additional 7,698,936 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

