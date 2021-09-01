Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,252. The firm has a market cap of $334.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 28,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $354,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,907 shares of company stock worth $599,555 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

