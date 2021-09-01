Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.950 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 25,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $334.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 28,528 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $354,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,907 shares of company stock valued at $599,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Vera Bradley worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

