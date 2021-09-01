Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,018 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

