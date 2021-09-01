Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 18,378 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,841,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

