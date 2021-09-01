Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.15. 2,194,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. The company has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

