Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 52,233,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,783,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $346.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

