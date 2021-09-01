Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $89.95. 8,109,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,750,287. The firm has a market cap of $251.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.