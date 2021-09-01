Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,156 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. 250,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,555. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

