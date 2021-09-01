Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,106. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

