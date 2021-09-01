Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.12. 7,137,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,515,492. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

