Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,703 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

AXP stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.44. 2,545,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.