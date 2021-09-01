Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,779.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 402,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 400,968 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,137,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

