Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Citigroup by 34.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 39.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $1,723,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. 15,086,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,694,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

