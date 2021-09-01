Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 604,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,270,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,577,890. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

