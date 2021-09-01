Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 144.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $209,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.46. 8,272,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,508,380. The company has a market capitalization of $624.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

