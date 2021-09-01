Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of DFAT stock remained flat at $$45.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.31. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

