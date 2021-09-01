Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,304 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

