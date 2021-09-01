Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.