Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO traded down $9.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1,540.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,587.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,452.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

