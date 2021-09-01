Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 59,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 19,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 527,517 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. 18,473,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,842,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

