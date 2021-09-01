Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 52,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.40. 2,358,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $171.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

