Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 645 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.50. 873,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

