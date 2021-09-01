Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $214,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $257.42. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCA. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

