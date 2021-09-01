Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $97,522.53 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.06. The stock had a trading volume of 534,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,191. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

