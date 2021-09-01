Veritaseum (VERI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,004.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.37 or 0.00045891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $48.08 million and $4,004.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00131041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.04 or 0.00845361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

