Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Veritex worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Veritex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Veritex by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,054. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

