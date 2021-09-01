Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,888,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,788,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $85,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,637,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,392,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

