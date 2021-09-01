Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Head-To-Head Survey

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Versus Systems alerts:

This table compares Versus Systems and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21% Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20%

This table compares Versus Systems and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million 38.98 -$5.78 million ($0.63) -7.02 Sphere 3D $4.85 million 18.00 -$5.78 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Versus Systems and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.37%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sphere 3D beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.