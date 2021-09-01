Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.14. 1,444,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,374. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

