VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.25 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $83.25 million and $78,463.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00063427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00135294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00158690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,610.77 or 0.07397230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,084.40 or 0.98508488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.00991693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,052,485 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

