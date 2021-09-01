Viacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $159,755.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $159,755.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00371354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.