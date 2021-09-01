Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Hits $12.07 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and $2.19 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.00814899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048923 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

