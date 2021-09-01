VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. 466,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,716. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.24. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

