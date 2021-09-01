Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

