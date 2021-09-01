Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $20.50 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,931,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock valued at $23,756,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $365.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

