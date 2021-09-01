Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $21.84 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Nordstrom worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $37,011,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN stock opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,861.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

