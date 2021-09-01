Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $24.06 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 208.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

HII stock opened at $204.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875 shares of company stock valued at $188,075 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

