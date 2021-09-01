Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.03 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of First Horizon worth $25,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,192,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 98,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 557,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

