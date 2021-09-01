Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 74,330 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of CNO Financial Group worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CNO stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

