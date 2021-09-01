Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,083 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,083 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.85% of The Joint worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $391,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,585. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

