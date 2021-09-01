Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Century Communities worth $22,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 190.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

CCS stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

