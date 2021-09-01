VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading Up 0.6%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID)’s share price were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79.

